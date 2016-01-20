Sky Go refreshed with new design, additional features to follow

Sky has started to roll-out a redesigned Sky Go experience that will eventually reach all devices and be the de facto standard going forward.

Starting with the online browser and Android versions, the new Sky Go has a brand new home page and look. The iOS version will follow in February, and new features will be introduced across all versions later this year.

Those new features will better highlight TV shows, sports and movies, both live and on demand, at the heart of the apps. The apps will also be more intuitive, with a new "watch next episode" feature to aid binge viewing on digital box sets.

"This is just the start of a really exciting year for Sky Go," said Michele Swaine, director of product development.

"Both the redesign rolling out today and brilliant new features coming later this year are all part of our commitment to making finding the best TV brilliantly simple."

Android device users will get the app update from Google Play as it rolls out from today. Those who wish to see the new design, but don't use Android can check out the Sky Go web version at go.sky.com.

It actually looks much like the TV from Sky apps available on PS4, PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360 already.

READ: Sky Q review: The future of multi-room television?