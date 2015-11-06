Sky Sports to offer extended highlights of premier league matches on demand on the same day

Sky Sports has secured the rights to show extended highlights of all Premier League football matches not shown live on the same day. That means, if your team isn't chosen to be in one of the weekend's featured live games, you can still watch far more action that day than you would through a traditional highlights show, such as BBC's Match of the Day.

The action will be available to watch on TV, mobile, online and tablets although there is one catch, it will only be hosted on Sky Go (or the Sky TV apps on PS4, PS3 or Xbox 360) rather than the Sky Sports app. That means you will need to be an existing Sky subscriber to access it (or pay the princely fees Sky charges for Sky Go to non-Sky TV customers).

Other providers, such as Virgin Media, have access to the live channels on the Sky Sports app if they are subscribers to Sky Sports, but will not be able to get the on demand footage at present.

The deal will kick off next season, which sits alongside Sky's rights to show 126 live matches and mobile clips from all 380 Premier League games. On Saturday's, one extra match that wasn't shown live on broadcast TV will be available in its entirety on demand from 8pm, while the other non-live matches will be available from 10.30pm.

On all other days, matches will be available to view from 10pm.

Sky Sports has the rights to show Premier League matches until 2019.