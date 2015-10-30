Sky teases next big step: 4K coming 18 November?

Sky has sent out invites to an event on 18 November where it is going to unveil what's next for the broadcaster.

The invite simply says "It's time to set your TV free," with the #SetTVFree as the social hashtag for the event. So what could it mean?

Industry sources have said this will be Sky’s most significant product release in many years.

The most obvious next step for Sky is to reveal 4K broadcasting. Sky hasn't upgraded its quality since the Sky+HD service launched back in 2006. Since then we've had 3D and mobile offerings like Sky Go, but no more resolution bumps. 4K seems like the next big step.

We already teased the rumours that Sky is planning a new set-top box that will offer 4K as well as seamless integration between live TV and streaming. This is called Sky Q and very likely is what we can expect to see soon.

SkyQ is reported to offer multi-screen viewing so family members can each watch different shows on varying screens. The box should also offer live TV and catch-up streaming in the same place so jumping between the two will appear seamless. The box should be 4K ready and presumably will also support HDR and HFR to make it future-proof.

Check out the teaser below and our Sky Q feature for everything you need to know about what to expect from Sky on 18 November.

