New Sky Movies features at the heart of latest Sky+HD software update

Sky has continued its commitment to upgrading its software and EPG every three months with new features designed to make navigation quicker and simpler.

The latest update, rolling out from today, is focused on Sky Movies, with a number of key additions and changes that help viewers customise their movie-viewing habits more than ever before.

More Like This is a suggestion service that offers recommendations of movies to watch next based on the title selected. Press the yellow button and you'll be given a list of films that fit with the current movie, such as other kids movies or action flicks.

You can now create a personalised playlist of films you want to watch later through the Watchlist. Just tap the green button when browsing films will add the selected titles to the list.

If you have missed the start of a film showing live on one of the Sky Movies channels you can utilises the new Watch from Start feature. If you hit the green button when the movie is on, it will download the film so you can watch from the beginning.

And finally, Sky will introduce audience review scores from Rotten Tomatoes later this year. They will appear as star ratings alongside films to give you an idea of what your peers think of them.