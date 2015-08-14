Get ready for The Rugby Championship with new England Rugby Sky+HD remote

Rugby fans may be getting excited already, with The Rugby Championship approaching. But that hasn't stopped Sky risking over exciting them by releasing a special England Rugby remote.

At the bottom of the black and white remote is an icon showing the English rose with the words England Rugby. What fan could resist using that to fire up the games?

Sky previously released a host of England Premier League football team remotes, but this is the first England Rugby model.

The England Rugby Sky+HD remote has been released in time for the start of the warm-up games which, of course, will appear on Sky Sports. The official remote is available to all Sky customers to own. It can be bought via the Sky accessories store online for £25.

Sky says that Sky Sports is "the only place to see how current World Champions New Zealand and England’s group rivals Australia are looking as they compete in The Rugby Championship."

As the name suggests the England Rugby Sky+HD remote is for customers with a Sky+HD box. You don't have to subscribe to Sky Sports to use the remote of course.

The England Rugby Sky+HD remote is available to buy now for £25 from Sky at the link below.

