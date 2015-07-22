Sky Sports will stream Premier League goals and highlights to your phone and tablet

Sky has won Premier League rights to show clips from the forthcoming football season on mobile and online platforms. The clips can be shown "near-live" so smartphone, tablet and computer owners can watch highlights and goals almost as soon as they happen.

Users will need a Sky Sports subscription through Sky, Virgin Media or Now TV to access the Sky Sports for Mobile or Sky Sports for iPad applications, but the clips packages will be part of their existing plans.

Sky has also partnered with News UK to host clips across the publisher's online sites for The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times. All of those sites are behind a paywall, so must be subscribed to separately.

"Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League and this will allow us to offer our customers even more content across mobile and online," said Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis.

"The way people watch sport is changing rapidly and this agreement ensures Sky Sports will continue to offer the best coverage across TV, mobile, online and social media. However they choose to watch, our customers will have all the defining moments from the Premier League at their fingertips for years to come."

Clips will be able to be streamed across mobile broadband, so can be viewed when out and about. At a football match perhaps?