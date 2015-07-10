Sky giving away fibre broadband for free

Sky has changed its price plans for fibre broadband and has made the ground-breaking decision to offer its entry-level package at no cost for 12 months. You will still need a Sky line rental and Sky Talk phone package, but the normal fee of £10 a month extra has been waived.

Sky charges £16.40 a month for line rental and a one-off £6.95 router delivery fee will be payable, but there are no costs for using the broadband connection itself.

The company's basic fibre broadband is capable of speeds of up to 38Mbps and a 25GB monthly usage cap applies, but if you wish to push the boat out a little more you can get Sky Fibre Unlimited for just £10 a month. There is no usage cap on that service.

To launch the service, Sky has once again teamed with Disney Pixar, although its TV advertising uses the animation studio's latest characters from Inside Out instead of the usual Toy Story cast.

"We know there are lots of people who would like to try superfast speeds but are put off by the high prices charged by some providers," said Lyssa McGowan, director of Sky Broadband.

"With this offer, we’re making Sky Fibre even more accessible. Now superfast broadband is genuinely for everyone."