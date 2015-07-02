TVPlayer takes on Sky and Virgin Media with pay-TV premium option

TVPlayer, the ad-supported live TV streaming platform in the UK is extending its channel offering with a new Plus premium subscription option.

For £4.99 a month subscribers will be able to watch more than 25 additional channels, including Lifetime, History, Gold, Discovery Channel, British Eurosport, Sony Entertainment Television, Cartoon Network and many more. Additional channels will also be added to the list in time.

The platform already offers over 55 channels to watch for free through its apps across multiple platforms. TVPlayer Plus will be available on all versions of the service from later this "summer".

Apps can be downloaded for iOS, Android, Fire OS, Mac and PC for mobile viewing. Plus, home entertainment devices, such as select Smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick and Google Chromecast are supported.

TVPlayer will also release apps for other internet-connected platforms "later in the year", including "a prominent games console" - PS4 or Xbox One then. We suspect the latter.

An app for Windows Phone is also in development.

Not all channels will work across every device though. All channels owned and run by UKTV will only be available through the iOS, Android and PC apps.

The service will include catch-up TV functionality.

"Similar to what Netflix has done for movies and Spotify for music, TVPlayer Plus aims to offer a simplified viewing experience of traditional and premium television content; one which works with the devices you already have and lets you pause, modify or cancel your subscription whenever you like," said founder and CEO of parent company Simplestream, Adam Smith.