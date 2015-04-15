Sky Store Buy & Keep now rolling out to everyone: Buy a digital movie get a DVD free
Sky has expanded its Buy & Keep service to all Sky Store customers in the UK and Ireland, not just Sky+HD subscribers.
Last year, Sky launched the incentive for its own TV subscribers, offering a free DVD sent through the post with every participating film bought digitally through the Sky Store.
Now anyone who buys one of the latest Buy & Keep blockbusters through Skystore.com or the Sky Store apps for multiple devices will get a DVD sent to them a couple of days later (depending on postal delivery time). This currently includes The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and Paddington, plus some classics like Back to the Future and Wizard of Oz.
The new Sky Store apps now also feature a "follow me" function where the movie can be paused on one device and picked up again on another. Up to four devices can be registered to a Sky Store account.
The Android app gives users access to the store to buy movies and also stream them, while the iOS app is only a player at present, so iPhone and iPad owners need to visit the Sky Store website to purchase content.
Sky Store apps are also available for Now TV, Roku and YouView boxes.
Pricing for the Buy & Keep digital editions ranges from £7.99 to £13.99. And films are offered in standard and high definition. Sadly, you don't get a Blu-ray, however, just the DVD version to own.
