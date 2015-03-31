Stan Lee and Sky do a superhero team-up for Lucky Man series

Stan Lee, one of the creators of Spider-Man and overall Marvel big man, has teamed up with Sky to create a TV drama called Lucky Man.

Lucky Man was an original idea created by Stan Lee and is being made by his company POW! Entertainment.

The series will star James Nesbitt as Detective Harry Clayton, a central London murder squad cop who is given a charm that appears to give him control of luck. The question then crops up: is one man's luck always another man's misfortune?

For a Stan Lee creation this sounds like quite a dark drama that perhaps would be more commonly expected from DC rather than Marvel man Stan. Perhaps after the success of DC shows like Green Arrow and The Flash this is the new trend for TV superhero shows. Gone are the days of the happy go lucky Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman then.

Stan Lee commented: "Luck has always been a fascinating subject to me, and I am excited to finally share that fascination with audiences around the world. With all the creative projects I have worked on, I sure am a lucky man myself and I am excited to be working with Sky 1 and Carnival Films on this latest project".

Lucky Man will debut on Sky 1 in 2016.

