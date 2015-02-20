Secret Game of Thrones blooper reel given to a few key fans, but you can watch it here

As part of the Game of Thrones exhibition, which visited London a week ago, visitors were asked to enter their details on a dedicated site which would play host to themed pictures or video taken of them during the event. Also, as each of them had to choose which house they wished to belong to, they each got a video message from a cast member in character who also rides under that particular banner.

That, they all though, was that.

However, HBO, Sky and the organiser of the exhibition has revealed one last reward for all visitors; a Game of Thrones blooper reel that shows that behind the action on screen it's not all as grim as it seems on it.

You can see Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) all fluff their lines or trip up, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) literally trip and other typical tomfoolery shot on the Game of Thrones sets - mainly from season four.

The video is not for general release, being a reward. But for those that couldn't get along to the exhibition, we've got it right here for you to watch. And if you also browse through our extensive collection of pictures taken at the event held at London's O2 it's the next best thing.

Season five of Game of Thrones starts on HBO in the US on 12 April, Sky Atlantic in the UK on 13 April. The world premiere of the first episode is happening on 18 March in the Tower of London and you can find out how to win tickets here.