Game of Thrones season 5 premiere to be held at Tower of London and you could win tickets

Sky has announced that, for the first time, the world premiere of the first episode of a Game of Thrones season is to be held in London. Episode one of season five of GoT will be shown first at the Tower of London as part of a star-studded event.

The world premiere will take place on the evening of 18 March ahead of the first episode screening in the US on 12 April and the UK the day after.

An invited audience from Sky's home markets in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy will rub shoulders with cast members and celebrity fans of the franchise. And 25 lucky fans will get the chance to win tickets.

Details of the competition will be announced soon and will appear at sky.com/tv/show/game-of-thrones.

"Game of Thrones is the must see show of the year and a massive show for Sky Atlantic so I am delighted we will be hosting the world premiere for this epic show at the Tower of London," said Zai Bennett, director of Sky Atlantic.

"I can’t think of a more fitting venue to give what promises to be another unmissable series its big launch."

The premiere is part of a major push for Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic in the UK, which also saw the official exhibition visit London recent.

