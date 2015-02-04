Sky lets slip updated Now TV box due later this year

Sky has let slip that it will be releasing a new Now TV box later this year. The announcement appeared in Sky's business results that were shown off this morning.

Very little detail has been announced at this stage but it's clear from the information that the new box will get an overhaul. The innards should be getting a refresh with mention of an upgraded user interface and experience.

There should also be more content on offer as Sky says it plans to, "Leverage best ever content line-up". This suggests complete access to Sky's big name titles in Full HD, something the current Now TV box does not offer.

Sky has been an investor in set-top box maker Roku since 2012 and launched a rebranded model in December called Sky Online TV Box in Germany. Perhaps the UK can expect to receive a similar offering soon.

Sky's Now TV is currently available and offers users a way to access Sky content without paying a full subscription. Instead it is possible to pay for smaller packages like Sky Sports, Sky Movies and Sky Entertainment separately. Now TV users do not need to be Sky customers to access its content which is streamed via the box over the internet.

