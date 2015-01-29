Sky Go now available for PS3 owners too, TV from Sky app in PlayStation Store

After launching a dedicated app for PS4 at the tail end of last year, Sky has launched a Sky Go application for PlayStation 3 too.

Like the PS4 version, the app is called TV from Sky and is available as a free download on the PlayStation Store. We couldn't find it in the TV/video services section of the main PS3 user interface, but head to the apps section in the PS Store and it is there.

Also similar to the PS4 version, and the Sky Go app on Xbox 360, you will need a Sky Go Extra subscription to access live or on demand content through the TV from Sky app, even if you are an existing Sky customers. Alternatively, you get a free subscription to Sky Go Extra if you are a Sky TV Multiscreen customer.

Sky Go Extra costs an additional £5 a month, which also provides the ability to download TV shows and films on tablets and smartphones to watch when offline. It also ups the number of registered devices allowed to four from two.

There are plenty of channels available on TV from Sky although not quite as many as on the tablet or phone apps. You do also get access to all of the box sets and catch-up content through the PS3 version. And if you have a Sky Movies and/or Sky Sports subscription, they will be available to you too.

Sky's big new drama, Fortitude, starts on Sky Atlantic this evening, so there's one incentive. Sky Movies will also soon be adding Guardians of the Galaxy to its line-up of films to watch live or on demand.

