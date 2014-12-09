Sky Fibre offers up to 38Mbps broadband for just £10 a month, comes with 25GB monthly cap though

Sky has added a new package for those interested in its broadband services that costs only £10 a month for up to 38Mbps fibre internet. However, it's really for those who don't use too much data as it is capped to a limit of 25GB a month.

Consider that a high definition movie streamed from a service such as Netflix, Amazon Instant Video or BBC iPlayer is at least 1GB (around 600MB for standard definition), that means you can have at maximum 25 movies streamed in high quality a month.

Many people don't use catch-up or on demand services though so won't need as much data for their browsing and email use perhaps, and it is they Sky is catering for with the new deal.

Sky line rental is also required for the Sky Fibre package, which costs £16.40 a month. Sky has also revealed that other one-off connection fees could apply.

For those who require more data from their home connection, Sky also offers Sky Fibre Unlimited and Sky Fibre Unlimited Pro.

"We’re always looking to give customers even more reasons to choose Sky. Sky Fibre means we can now offer superfast speeds for just £10 a month – the lowest standard price in the UK. It’s perfect for those who want to try fibre for the first time," said Lyssa McGowan, director of Sky Broadband.