Sky+ app upgrade allows you to fling photos to your TV

Sky has announced an update to its Sky+ app to work with Sky+ HD boxes. The latest software will enhance the service beyond a portal to TV and movies allowing you to make your TV smart using the app.

The new Sky+ app update will allow users to fling images to their TV. This can be done from a smartphone with the plan to make sharing images on a larger screen easy.

The process itself is simple. As long as you're connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Sky+ HD box the app will work. Select the camera icon from within the app on your mobile and it will allow you to dip into your gallery and choose photos to fling to the Sky box and TV screen. There is also a slideshow option to make it even easier.

Other recent updates to the Sky+ app and Sky+ homepage include New & Recommended to help discover shows you might like, Sports to get directly into the channels and upcoming events listings, plus Smart Series Link which automatically records the next series of a show where you've recorded one series.

The Sky+ app is free for iOS and Android and is available now.

Luke Bradley-Jones, Sky’s director of TV products, said: "The photo viewing function lets you simply, quickly and easily view photos on your TV via a connected Sky+HD box without the need for any extra devices. With this update, the app will now mirror the new Sky+ Homepage, with great features like Smart Series Link and New & Recommended helping customers find the TV they really want to watch."

READ: Sky Wireless Booster review