Sky are you listening? We want the Simpsons World app too

FX Networks in the US has announced an app for multiple devices that will offer every single episode of The Simpsons ever made to view any time you like, but sadly it will only be available in America. And to FXX cable subscribers at that.

Coming to mobile and connected platforms, including iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and Xbox One, the Simpsons World app will launch in the States today and will present all 552 episodes from 25 seasons to stream over an internet connection.

It will also add new episodes the day after they air in the US and users will be able to search for quotes, share clips and curate playlists of their own.

On mobile devices at least, you will also be able to read features and additional content on The Simpsons, plus visit online stores for merchandise and see TV listings of forthcoming episodes.

However, sadly, there are no plans at present to release the app to other regions. It was developed in-house by the FX Networks team in collaboration with Gracie Films and the broadcaster has revealed that it secured the non-linear rights to the show. But it's not clear if that includes worldwide distribution too.

"What was really revolutionary was the way that we were able to acquire the non-linear rights for the show," FX Networks' CEO John Landgraf told Gizmodo at the end of last month.

If it was to make its way to the UK, Sky would most likely be the first point of call considering it shows the episodes on a loop. So if you're listening Sky, you know what we want?