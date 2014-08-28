Sky Sports News HQ viewable by all NOW TV subscribers, just in time for transfer deadline day

NOW TV has added a standalone application to its NOW TV set-top-box that provides direct access to the recently relaunched Sky Sports News HQ. And what's more, you don't need a subscription to the daily or weekly Sky Sports packages to watch it.

Sky Sports News HQ will be available on the NOW TV box to subscribers of any of the available packages, including Entertainment and Sky Movies. In addition, it will continue to be available to those whose Sky Sports daily or weekly passes have expired, for 30 days after the point of activation.

"On Monday we’ll see the frenzy of transfer deadline day reach fever pitch as the clock ticks down to 11pm," said Gidon Katz, director of NOW TV.

"Sky Sports News HQ is always right at the heart of the latest breaking sports news and the new app on the NOW TV Box means sports fans can now get even more from their NOW TV passes."

The NOW TV box is available for £9.99. It also features apps for other popular free video-on-demand and catch-up services, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, 4oD and Demand 5. YouTube, Facebook and Spotify are also available, as is access to the Sky Store for digital rentals and purchases.