Sky takes aim at Netflix with recommendations and Smart Series Link

Sky has announced a new recommendation engine, not unlike Netflix uses, that aims to offer up showings based on a viewer's likes and dislikes.

The recommendation engine comes as part of Sky's latest Electronic Programme Guide update that's rolling out today and should be on all Sky+ boxes by the winter.

The recommendations of shows and movies are made based on what has been recorded or downloaded to the Sky+ Planner. We imagine for those sharing a box at home this could end up being a little annoying, especially if your housemates watch Big Brother.

Another new feature called Smart Series Link, remembers to record the next season of a show and all others after that. This should make sure you don't miss another episode of your favourite series, says Sky.

Sky has also added a new Sport tile to the Homepage. This gives faster access to live sporting events that are on any channel at that time. Sky Movies On Demand and Sky Store have been given some love too with an update that will display DVD cover art on their movies.

Another nice touch is the ability to chose SD or HD when downloading from the On Demand section. Previously if you browsed to a movie it would generally be in SD and meant having to go into Search to find it again in HD.

Sky's director of TV products, Luke Bradley-Jones, says: "We know customers love the new Homepage as it puts catch-up, box sets and movies at the heart of their TV viewing. That’s why we’re introducing even more features to help discover more TV they really want to watch. Get recommendations for shows we think you’ll enjoy based on your recordings, and never miss a returning season ever again with Smart Series Link. It’s all part of our commitment to make Sky+ the ultimate entertainment experience."

READ: Sky+ EPG (2014): What's new? (video)