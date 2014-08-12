Sky Sports free to Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media customers for Premier League first day

Anyone signed up to Sky, TalkTalk or Virgin Media will be able to enjoy Sky Sports for free on Saturday 16 August.

The start of the Barclays Premier League kicks off on Saturday and Sky wants everyone in the football spirit, so it's giving away coverage for anyone with any kind of Sky package. It's calling the day the Sky Sports Open Day.

Seven Sky Sports channels will be free for the 24 hours including Sky Sports 5, for European football games.

Games happening on the day include: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (Sky Sports 1, 17.30), England vs India 5th Test Day 2 (Sky Sports 2, 10.30), Live PGA Golf (Sky Sports 4, 18.00), PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda (Sky Sports 5, 17.30) and Gillette Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports 5 and Sky Sports News HQ, 12.00).

Those wishing to get free Sky Sports via the Sky Go app or Virgin TV Anywhere service will be disappointed as the offer won't apply there.

Sky is also offering two years free Sky Broadband Unlimited to Sky Sports customers, in a bid to get more people to sign-up. This represents a saving of £330 over the two years, says Sky. There's also an offer of £10 per month for Sky Fibre Unlimited for 12 months, making it half the usual charge which is available to new and existing Sky Sports subscribers.

Sky Sports Open Day will run on 16 August from 6am to 17 August at 6am.

