  Sky Sports and Sky Movies apps available on the go to Virgin Media customers

Virgin Media customers with Sky Movies and Sky Sports subscriptions can now access the services on the go via iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch or online.

The iOS Sky Movies and Sky Sports apps now allow users to login using their Virgin Media login details. The Sky website also allows users to access the services via a browser.

The app grants access to all 11 Sky Movies channels to be watched live or to access any of the 800 films available on demand.

The Sky Sports app offers Sky Sports 1 to 5 in HD. The app also offers second screen functions, ideal for F1, hawk-eye data for cricket, and player action heat maps for football - all via the iPad.

Scott Kewley, director of digital entertainment, Virgin Media said: "With the most sports channels, better deals and now more ways to enjoy Sky content we’re cementing our position as the home of sport on TV, at home or on the go."

Virgin Media customers can pay for a Season Ticket subscription offering ten months access to all Sky Sport channels for £150 upfront – giving a 40 per cent saving.

