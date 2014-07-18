Sky Service app introduced to help you manage your account

Sky has announced a new app to add to its suite of apps. Sky Service is an app that lets users manage all of their account details in one place.

Users of the Sky Service app are able to check their bill, change settings and manage any engineer visits. The app also shows all the Sky package subscriptions in use.

Another nice extra is the ability to control which Sky+ HD box in the house a record request is sent to. Users can also change their TV Pin and change their Broadband Shield settings from within the app.

There is a Q&A section that can be searched through to find solutions to problems. If a problem can't be solved from within the app users are able to call an adviser. If the wait is longer than two minutes users can request a call back so they can speak to Sky staff over the phone when they're available.

If there is a problem with Sky hardware an engineer visit can be managed from Sky Service app which will allow users to reschedule a visit time if necessary.

Chris Stylianou, MD customer service group, said: "We’re always looking for ways to improve our customer service and make our customers’ lives easier and we think the new Sky Service app is a great way to help them save time. Our customers can now check engineer appointments and view and pay their bill whenever it suits them, without having to call us."

