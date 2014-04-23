  Sky Store Buy & Keep service now available, buy the HD film get a DVD

Sky has started the roll out of its Sky Store Buy & Keep service. From today, connected Sky+HD customers will be able to purchase digital versions of movies in high definition to download to their boxes and receive an additional DVD copy in the post.

The service launches with "hundreds of titles" including The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Turbo and many more. Deals with Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox and NBCUniversal means ensures that plenty of films are available, while future titles will include The Wolf of Wall Street and Mandela.

READ: Sky Buy & Keep service lets you do just that with new movies

Pricing differs across titles, ranging from £7.99 to £13.99 and downloads can be started immediately after purchase. They could take several minutes or longer if a customer's broadband speed is less than 6Mbps. DVDs will usually be delivered within three to five working days.

"Buying movies straight from your sofa becomes even easier with Sky Store from today. Our customers love to watch their favourite movies again and again, and with Buy & Keep they get the benefit of being able to watch in minutes with the HD digital download, as well as receiving the original DVD in the post," said Nicola Bamford, director of Sky Store.

If you wish to clear space on your Sky+HD box, you can delete the downloaded film and re-download it at a later date.

Sky will expand the service in the future to be available on NOW TV, Roku and YouView boxes too. And next year, tablet and smartphone owners will get the ability to watch their Buy & Keep content on their devices.