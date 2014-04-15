  Sky and TalkTalk team-up to offer 1000Mbps broadband to the UK

Sky and TalkTalk are currently reliant on using the infrastructure of BT Openreach to provide their internet - meaning paying BT - so they have teamed up to lay down fibre optic cabling that'll allow them to offer 1000Mbps internet in the UK.

The Sky and TalkTalk union means being able to offer super-fast internet anywhere they choose lay cables. This work is being done by network provider CityFibre. Initially the 1Gbps fibres will only be available in York by 2015, but the plan is to roll it out to two other cities shortly after, with the rest of the UK to follow.

This is similar to the high-speed cabling being rolled out by Google in the US under the name Google Fiber. This is also capable of the huge 1Gbps (1000Mbps) upload and download rate which means TV can be streamed down the line easily.

But with Sky and TalkTalk aiming to get York connected by 2015 we're not holding our breath for the rest of the country ditching their dishes anytime soon.

Dido Harding, chief executive of TalkTalk Group, said: "This marks TalkTalk taking its first steps into investing in building infrastructure as part of our mission to make British homes and businesses better off."

Stephen van Rooyen, managing director of Sky's sales, marketing and brand group, said: "This trial will help us understand the potential for cutting-edge technology to help us give customers an even better quality of service and we’re looking forward to working in partnership with TalkTalk and CityFibre."

