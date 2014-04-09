Support your team as you watch Sky Sports: Remotes available for Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and more

Sky has unveiled seven football club branded remotes for its Sky+HD boxes. Each remote features the team's colours and badge.

The teams available, as limited edition remote controls are: Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton.

The release of the new remotes comes just in time for the start of the Premier League title race at the end of the season this April. The idea is to promote Sky Sports HD as a channel that offers wide coverage of the Premiership.

Releasing custom kit isn't new for Sky who has unveiled special boxes before. Anyone remember the World Cup special edition box from back in 2010? Perhaps it will do it again for this coming World Cup in Brazil.

The limited edition football club branded Sky remotes are available to buy now for £32 including delivery from sky.com. That's only a fiver more than a standard Sky+HD Remote.

