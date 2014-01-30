  Sky and HBO extend exclusivity deal to 2020, will now make original shows together

BSkyB has announced that it has extended its exclusivity agreement with HBO to show the US channel's programming in the UK on Sky Atlantic first. The new deal will run until 2020 and includes an agreement to make new original drama shows together.

Sky Atlantic has been the exclusive home for the first-run of programmes such as Game of Thrones and Boardwalk Empire and that will continue. Season 4 of GoT will start on the channel on 7 April while the last series of Boardwalk Empire will air in the autumn.

The co-production agreement between the two broadcasters will identify projects with the potential to run for multiple seasons and commission them. Production will be jointly funded.

"By expanding our relationship with HBO, we are strengthening our commitment to bring customers the very best content from around the world," said Jeremy Darroch, Sky's chief executive.

"Original production is the natural next step for our partnership with HBO and we are enormously excited at the prospect of working together to realise our shared vision for drama of a truly spectacular scale."

