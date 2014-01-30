  Sky unveils new Sky TV EPG to push on-demand content, coming this spring

Sky will be updating its Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) for all Sky customers this spring to highlight its on-demand offering better than it currently does.

The change is in response to the growing number of Sky subscribers that are choosing to watch TV on their own terms rather than have it prescribed to them via a centralised controller at the broadcaster's HQ.

The new EPG, which the company says will roll out this spring, will change the focus of the current offering from a "now" to a "whenever" mentality as the company plans to capitalise on the growing number of consumers keen to watch TV when they want to watch it rather than through linear broadcast.

"The Sky Guide redesign will make it easier than ever to find on-demand content. A brand new homepage will showcase all the viewing options available to Sky TV customers, including Catch Up TV, TV Box Sets, Sky+ Planner and Sky Store, as well as the live TV Guide," Sky explained.

"It means that for the first time ever, Sky customers can see all the content available to them up front, rather than drop into the live TV Guide and navigate from there. The new homepage will also let customers instantly search for their favourite content across all live and on demand content on Sky."

The company's financial results published today show that 2013 was a record-breaking year for connected TV viewing – with more than 450 million on-demand requests through Sky+HD boxes, double the number from 2012.Sky’s mobile TV service. Sky Go also grew to 770 million, up from 590 million in 2012.

The news comes as the BBC announced that the BBC iPlayer app saw a record 3 billion requests in 2013, up 22 per cent from 2012 with 2.2 billion requests for BBC TV shows and 800 million BBC radio requests.

Pocket-lint is looking forward to getting a play with the new interface ahead of the rollout to Sky customers.

We will keep you posted.

