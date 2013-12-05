  1. Home
Sky Go is coming to Windows Phone 8 in Italy but not the UK

From mid-December Sky Go will be available as an app for Windows Phone 8 users with a Nokia Lumia smartphone. The catch? It’s Italy only.

We contacted Sky to see if this means UK Sky users could look forward to a similar offering. Sadly the answer was no. Sky Italia is a separate station to the UK and Ireland's BSkyB.

A Nokia spokesman said the company is working closely with the Sky team in "several countries" to bring the app to more Nokia Lumia customers around the world. But BSkyB is currently prioritising bringing support to additional Android tablet devices so Windows Phone won't be getting love in the UK anytime soon.

The light at the end of the tunnel is that Sky should look into Windows Phone support if it sees an uptake by our customers using Windows phones. So it’s not totally out of the question then. Especially as Nokia is now owned by Microsoft and Lumia sales are expected to sky rocket next year.

