  Sky Go to arrive on most Android tablets by 3 December

Sky Go has always taken its time to arrive on Android devices as each one is a little different and Sky doesn’t like to get things wrong. So it comes as little surprise that the wait for its Android tablet version of the app will go on for a little longer.

The update, which will work on most Android tablets running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and above, will arrive on 3 December. Up until then it will remain in a Beta Trial phase as any bugs are ironed out.

There will, unfortunately, be some exceptions to the rule. Sky Go won’t work on the Asus Transformer TF101, ever, owing to some streaming issues on this device. The same goes for all Amazon Kindle devices. A kick in the nuts to anyone considering the Kindle Fire HDX which started shipping in the UK today.

