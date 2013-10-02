  Sky expands number of Android devices supported by Sky Go, includes Note 3, LG G2, Xperia Z1

Sky has expanded the number of Android devices capable of running its Sky Go app.

The application will now run on 45 different devices, which for the first time includes the HTC One SV, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Sony Xperia Z1, Sony Xperia Z Ultra, Sony Xperia M and the LG G2 smartphone.

Sky Go is the broadcaster's mobile television and movie platform that allows access to live and on-demand content from up to 49 channels. It recently added E4 and Film4 to its line-up and already covers the other Channel 4 suite of stations as well as its own.

It is a free service to Sky TV subscribers, but can be expanded to Sky Go Extra, which allows up to four devices to be registered rather than two and offers downloading of programming or movies for offline viewing. This costs an extra £5 per month.

As well as Android, Sky Go is available for iOS devices, PCs, Macs and the Xbox 360. The Android version is available as a free download from Google Play.

Smartphones

Google: Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 4

HTC: Desire, Desire S, Desire X, Desire HD, Incredible S, Sensation, Sensation XE, One, One Mini, One X, One XL, One S, One V, One SV and One X+

LG: LG 4X HD, LG G2

Samsung: Galaxy S, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3, Galaxy S3 LTE, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy Ace2, Galaxy Mega 6.3, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Note 2 LTE, Galaxy Note 3

Sony: Xperia S, Xperia T, Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia Z1, Xperia Z Ultra, Xperia M

Motorola: Motorola RAZRi, RAZR HD

Tablets

Google: Nexus 7, Nexus 7 (2013)

Samsung: Galaxy Tab 2 7.0, Galaxy Tab 3 7.0