Sky enhances search features for Sky+HD boxes

Sky has announced a raft of improvements and changes for the way its Sky+HD boxes search for content. It will be rolling out the new features to customers over the "coming months" and asks that they ensure their devices are connected to the internet so the update can be applied.

The new features coming to the boxes' search functionality include suggestions as customers type in their search queries. As they type, shows, actors, events, channels or sports will appear depending on the letters already used.

Customers will also have to search for only the first part of a title, acronym, sport or event to get results, just in case they can't remember the name of the show or film. Even an actor's name will do.

And as results are from both Sky's On Demand service and its live TV broadcasts it means they can watch immediately or set a recording if they prefer.

Virgin Media TiVo customers will already be used to similar search functionality, as that was one of the key features of the cable service's premium set-top box, but the lines are being blurred more and more as technologies are introduced over time.

By offering the update over the internet, Sky can also encourage its Sky+HD customers to connect - something it has been targeting lately, including the release of its first high-definition set-top box with built-in Wi-Fi.