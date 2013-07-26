  1. Home
New Sky+HD box coming in September with built-in Wi-Fi as standard

Sky has revealed that it will be introducing a new Sky+HD box in September, with integrated wireless internet connection as standard. It will become the version offered to new Sky HD subscribers and will help the channel ensure more of its customers are hooking up to the company's catch-up TV and on-demand services.

Revealed as part of the broadcaster's end of year financial results, details on the new box were hidden in Sky's plans for the future. As well as a box with Wi-Fi built-in, it will also make its Wi-Fi adapter more readily available to existing Sky+HD customers.

"We will step up the rollout of connected boxes across our base by offering a low-cost wireless connector to customers that have a Sky+HD box but haven’t yet connected it to broadband," says Sky.

"We will also launch a new WiFi-enabled Sky+HD box as standard from September, rolling it out to targeted groups of customers who don’t yet have Sky+HD boxes.

"This acceleration of our connected Sky+HD platform will open up access to the full range of On Demand services, increasing the value we deliver to customers and providing an important platform from which to grow new revenue streams."

Other details on the new Sky+HD box - as in design and/or new features - are yet to be announced.

