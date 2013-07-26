  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Sky wants to turn your existing TV smart with new £10 Now TV box

|
1/4  
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Sky is hoping to shake up the set top box market with the launch of a £10 box that plugs into your TV and gives you access to Now TV, BBC iPlayer, and other internet services.

Priced at just £9.99, the box will allow people without a smart TV to connect wirelessly to the internet and get many of the same on-demand apps.

Once connected, homes with the Now TV box will get contract-free access to BBC iPlayer, Demand 5, BBC News App and Sky News, plus Now TV. This last service from Sky offers access to Sky Movies both live and on demand for a monthly fee, while Sky Sports access can be added on a pay-per-view basis. Users will also get access to Spotify, Facebook, and Flickr.

Available from today at nowtv.com, the box looks remarkably similar to the Roku boxes (Sky is an investor) and is a massive weapon in Sky's fight against services like Lovefilm and Netflix. 

Now TV is already available on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, selected Android smartphones, Xbox, PS3, YouView and Roku, but many argue that even the cheapest device in that list is £50.

The device itself is smaller than a pub beer mat, measuring in at a trim 84 x 84 x 24mm.

Sky says users will be up and running in minutes. "Plug the box into your TV set via the HDMI cable provided, connect to your wireless internet connection and you’re away," it says. Presumably, you'll need power too.

The broadcaster also claims that over time there will be even more for people to enjoy with the addition of new content and apps to the Now TV Box.

That's not going to be Netflix, we suspect, but there could be other on-demand services like 4oD and ITV player.

Apart from the initial £10 outlay, Now TV costs are currently free for 30 days for new subscribers, then £8.99 for three months rising to £15 a month. Sky Sports can be added for a £9.99 daily pass. Sky News's live feed and library of news clips, BBC iPlayer, the BBC's News app, Channel 5's Demand 5 catch-up service, Spotify, Facebook and Flickr are all free to access. 

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments