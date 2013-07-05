Sky's Now TV out of beta on PS3, faster and smoother to use

Observant PlayStation 3 owners will have noticed that an application for Sky's Now TV streaming platform appeared on the XrossMediaBar just over a month ago. The full service is now available today and the access is smoother and far quicker to use than before.

Now TV is Sky's premium movie and television streaming service, offering all of the films available on its satellite Sky Movies channels to watch as they are broadcast live or on demand at your pleasure. In addition, the Sky Sports channels have been added as an option.

Access to the entire movie content is available for a monthly subscription of £14.99 - with Sky currently offering the first 30-days for free and the subsequent three months for £8.99 a month to new customers. To watch the Sky Sports channels, you will be charged £9.99 for a day's complete access.

The idea is that you can pick and choose whether you want to watch a specific football match or F1 Grand Prix, for example, instead of having to subscribe on a contractual basis.

Sky plans to add content from other channels to its Now TV offering, including Sky 1, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts and Sky Living. These will be added later this year.

"Following the addition of PlayStation 3, our customers now have another way of streaming to their main TV screen, while continuing to enjoy access out and about via iPad and smartphones," said Gidon Katz, director of Now TV. "At the same time as we're rolling Now TV out to new platforms and devices, we're also preparing to increase the range and choice of great Sky content that our customers can access."

The service is also available on Xbox 360, iOS and Android devices, PCs, and YouView and Roku boxes. You can register up to four devices to work with Now TV.