  Sky Sports to be free to every household in UK on opening day of Premier League season

Sky Sports will be offering its first live Premier League game of the season free to potentially every household in the UK. All other football shows from the first day will also be available to watch for free, as Sky Sports 1 will take over Sky 2 on Sky and other pay TV services and Pick TV on Freeview.

The new Premier League football season starts on Saturday 17 August and the broadcaster will show its first live match from 5.30pm. This will be part of an all-new show for Saturday nights on Sky Sports 1 called Saturday Night Football. Hosted by Sky Sports presenter David Jones and ex-Liverpool and Tottenham star Jamie Redknapp, it will become a mainstay for the channel.

New man Jamie Carragher - the former Liverpool vice-captain who retired from playing at the end of last season - will join ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville as the new team for Monday Night Football.

The free day of footy has been arranged to highlight greater focus on football for the weekend on Sky Sports. The first day freebie will also include a live Football League match, Soccer AM, the Soccer Saturday live results show and a game of the day - the full replay of an earlier Premier League match.