  Sky Sports for iPad app updated with new Ashes specific event centre

Sky is to further bolster its iPad app offering with a new Ashes section so you can get the ultimate second-screen experience while watching the cricket. The app launches today, just in time for the Ashes, and features a lot of the clever stats and multi-camera functions Sky implemented with the F1.

Every session is divided into a timeline, so you can scan back and forth watching any moments you might have missed. Highlights such as boundaries or wickets are marked on the timeline by corresponding symbols, so you can quickly jump to them. On top of this, there is an integrated social media feed which will help you keep track of what everyone else is saying about the game.

Those who like their cricket with a tasty helping of stats will enjoy the integrated Hawk-Eye app which allows you to review every single ball. The Hawk-Eye stats are the same as those used by Sky Sports' own live coverage and provide more than enough data for even the keenest of cricket fans.

“The Ashes series is a key part of our biggest ever summer of live sport and we are giving Sky Sports customers the ultimate Ashes experience," said David Gibbs, Director of Sky Sports Digital Media.

"The Ashes Event Centre is the UK’s most advanced second-screen cricket app and allows Sky Sports subscribers to keep up with the defining moments of each and every Test Match. It’s the first time we’ve offered a dedicated second-screen experience for our cricket coverage and it’s another example of our investment in the Sky Sports viewer’s experience.”

Those who use the Sky Sports for iPad app, which comes free as part of a Sky Sports subscription, can also enjoy things like F1 race control, which allows you to switch between multiple camera angles during a race. Then there is the Premier League match centre, which includes an aggregated Twitter feed and game stats.

Sky Sports' iPad offering is rapidly shaping up to be the best second-screen experience out there. The inclusion of cricket coverage, especially for the Ashes, means sports fans really do have as much information as they could ever want, all available straight from their iPad.

The Ashes Event Centre, as Sky calls it, will complement Sky's own dedicated Ashes channel: Sky Sports Ashes HD. Those who subscribe to Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 2 will find the app free, though you can pay the standalone fee of £4.99 a month via an in-app purchase to use the app, minus Sky Sports 1-4 and the F1 coverage.