  Sky Sports Highlights added to Sky Go iPhone, iPad and Android apps

Sky just keeps on adding channels to its Sky Go service. The latest is Sky Sports Highlights which, as the name suggests, gives you highlights of the latest action on Sky Sports if you've missed it.

The new feature is available on iPhone and iPad and coming to Android soon, says the broadcaster.

Highlights so far include the Monaco Grand Prix, the five-try England score during the recent England-Barbarians rugby game and the latest England-New Zealand cricket Tests from Headingley. All users have to do is go to the On Demand section of Sky Go, as long as you are already a Sky Sports subscriber.

"The addition of Sky Sports highlights into Sky Go is a great new feature for sports fans," says David Gibbs, director of Sky Sports Digital Media. "Coupled with the existing option to catch all the action live on the move, this gives people even more flexibility and yet another way to ensure they never miss a moment of their favourite sports action this summer."

Sky Sports Highlights is the latest offering from the ever expanding selection of channels on the app. The app is free to download, but you do need a Sky subscription to access the channels available. For an addition £5 a month you are also able to download shows to watch on the go when you're not near a Wi-Fi connection.

UPDATE 6 June: Well that was quick. Sky has added the feature to the Android Sky Go app already.