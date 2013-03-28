Sky Go gets Disney Movies, Syfy, Universal Channel and more, now offers 49 live channels

A swathe of new channels has been added to Sky's mobile live and on-demand TV platform, Sky Go.

Disney Movies will be available from 6pm tonight (28 March) to Movies subscribers and then during the same time slots as its broadcast TV equivalent every day. And Sky Go Extra customers can even download classic Disney films to watch offline.

The service has also added other channels, including the Crime & Investigation Network, Syfy, Star Plus and Universal Channel, bringing its total number of live stations on the EPG to 49.

These join the other recent additions of Channel 4 and More4 to the service, which also bring on-demand box set-style content, such as episodes of The Inbetweeners and Shameless.

Sky Go is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and 26 supported Android devices (including the Samsung Galaxy S III, Nexus 4 and HTC One X). It can also be accessed through a PC or Mac and the XBox 360 console.

It is free for Sky TV subscribers, with Sky Go Extra costing an additional £5 a month, though the first two months are currently offered for free.