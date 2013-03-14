  Sky Movies for Android now in Google Play Store

Sky is expanding its Android app family with the launch of the Sky Movies App for Android.

Previously available only for iPhone and iPad users, the app gives Sky subscribers who own an Android phone the chance to watch trailers and check out movie synopses and cast lists for hundreds of movies currently showing on Sky Movies and Sky Store.

Customers can use the Android version of the app to explore the full list of movies currently showing across Sky’s movie channels before getting their selections sent to the their Sky+ HD box to record - even if they are still on the train on the way home

The Sky Movies app is free to download from Google Play, and also offers the lowdown on films currently showing at the cinema if you fancy going out for a change.

Having used the iPad version of the app since launch in the Pocket-lint office, we can say Android users who like there movies are in for a treat.

As with previous Android apps from Sky while the movie record function of the new Sky Movies app works on all Android device the ability to watch movies within the app doesn't - Fragmentation and all that. The following phones and tablets are supported.

Smartphones

Google: Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 4

HTC: Desire, Desire S, Desire X, Desire HD, Incredible S, Sensation, Sensation XE, One X, One XL, One S, One V and One X+LG: LG 4X HD

Samsung: Galaxy S, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3, Galaxy S3 LTE, Galaxy Ace2, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Note2 and Galaxy Note2 LTE

Sony: Xperia S and Xperia T

Motorola: Motorola RAZR-i

Tablets

Google: Nexus 7

Samsung: Galaxy Tab2 7.0