  Sky Movies Disney headlines new deal for kids on Sky

Sky is set to launch a new Disney movie channel at the end of March in time for the Easter holidays, bringing a little bit of piece and quiet for parents.

In a deal that will see a new channel added to the roster already available, the launch of new channel forms part of a wide-ranging deal with Disney, which also means customers can enjoy exclusive access to new and classic Disney movies on demand, on the move via Sky Go and even to download to watch offline with new Sky Go Extra.

The new channel will be the home of new and classic Disney and Disney/Pixar movies in the UK and Ireland, and marks the first time that Disney has been involved in a co-branded linear movie channel anywhere in the world, says the company.

It is also the first time that viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch all-new blockbuster Disney-branded movies, as well as classics from the past with previous efforts coming from a mixture of channels like Sky Movies and Disney's own Cinematic HD channel.

Launching in time for the Easter holidays on 28 March 2013, Sky Movies Disney will show recent hits including Brave, Tinker Bell: Secret of the Wings and Wreck-It Ralph in its first pay TV window.

Future releases that will be available include Oz: The Great and Powerful, Monsters University and The Lone Ranger.

The new movies will be available on Sky Movies Disney from around six months after they have ended their run in cinemas and will be exclusive to Sky Movies for at least a year, something unlikely to go down well in the Netflix and Lovefilm offices.

Alongside new releases, Sky Movies Disney will also offer an extensive library of classic Disney films, including Bambi and Pinocchio, as well as Disney/Pixar animated favourites such as Finding Nemo, Cars and A Bug’s Life. Live action titles such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and National Treasure will also be available.

It should also mean that Sky gets first dibs on the new Star Wars movies, the first of which is expected in the cinema in 2015.

Now TV, Sky’s new internet TV service, will also be offering access to the Disney titles to customers who buy the Sky Movies monthly pass.

Disney films available in 3D will be shown on the Sky 3D channel.

In addition to movies, the agreement covers Disney’s TV channels - Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior - which will continue to be made available to Sky customers, alongside a new HD version of Disney Junior, launching in April. All Disney-branded channels will also continue to be available on Sky Go across a range of internet-connected devices.

Additionally, Sky will launch a dedicated Disney section on its popular On Demand service, offering hundreds more hours of catch-up and library shows.