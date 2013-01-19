  Sky Go Extra to let users download latest movies to watch offline

Sky is to expand its Sky Go service in the UK to allow users to download on-demand movies and TV, including exclusive content for up to four users for an additional £5 a month on top of the standard subscription.

Each download will last for a month, but users will be free to download as much as their device can hold. For some, this could mean up to 80 films or 400 TV programmes, the Telegraph reports and which Pocket-lint has independently confirmed with Sky.

Sky Go is enjoyed by more than a quarter of its 11 million subscribers in the UK, but the app currently lets them stream content only as long as they have a connection over which to stream it.

The new Sky Go Extra service, which will be offered for free for the first two months, will be officially announced next week, the broadcaster has confirmed with Pocket-lint.

Sky has had to up its game following aggressive marketing from Netflix and Lovefilm in the UK, both keen to steal customers away from Sky.

Having the ability to download content for offline playback will certainly appeal to those who like to travel or constantly find themselves offline.

The app is expected to be available for the iPad and iPhone, and no doubt a handful of Android devices. Which devices they will be has yet to be confirmed.

Sky launched Now TV in the UK in 2012, a similar offering for non-Sky subscribers, but it doesn't offer downloadable content. It will be interesting to see whether this offering on Sky Go Extra is replicated for Now TV customers as well.