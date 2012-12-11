  Sky Go now on more Android devices including HTC One series and Nexus range

Sky has confirmed that it has added more Android devices to the "approved" list, opening up the service to even more customers. This includes the entire HTC Android One series and the new Nexus 4.

From today, Sky Go is available on 25 Android tablets and smartphones - that's 14 more than yesterday and includes Android 4.1 and 4.2 Jellybean support.

“As more and more smartphones and tablets come to market, the demand for Sky Go continues to increase at a phenomenal rate," says Holly Knill, head of Sky Go, on the news of the new device rollout.

"We look forward to continuing to develop for as many devices as possible while at the same time innovating for the service so that it continues to raise the bar in terms of choice, flexibility and quality."

Nexus 7 users will also be among those who benefit, something that is going to be very appealing to a lot of people.

Through Sky Go, Sky TV customers can access up to 43 live channels including Sky Sports, Sky Movies, Sky Atlantic and bevy of kids' channels too. Users are also able to access Sky's on-demand service as well through the app.

New devices on which Sky Go is now available:

HTC: Desire X, One X, One XL, One S, One V, HTC Desire, HTC Desire S, HTC Desire HD, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC Sensation XE

Google: Nexus 4 and Nexus 7

Samsung: Galaxy S3 LTE, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Note 2, Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Samsung Galaxy Note

Sony: Sony Xperia S, Sony Xperia T

LG: LG 4X HD