  Sky's Now TV now available on Roku too

Now TV, the movie streaming service powered by Sky, has arrived on Roku boxes. Available in the Roku Channel Store, its addition means that the brand's media players join a host of other devices on which Sky has made its new service available so far, including Xbox 360, YouView, iPad, iPhone and selected Android devices.

Currently in the UK, Roku has two boxes available: the Roku LT and Roku 2 XS (reviewed on Pocket-lint back in March). At £49.99 and £99.99 respectively. The difference between them is that the latter is capable of 1080p video output - the LT is a 720p machine - and that it has an Ethernet port, games, Bluetooth and expandable storage. Both, however, get the same channel line-up a host of online video services, BBC iPlayer, Netflix and, now, Now TV.

Now TV's current service is movie-based, with an £15 a month subscription (£8.99 for your first three months) giving access, both on-demand and through the live Sky Movies channel range, to the current movies to which Sky has licence. This can often be very recent blockbusters and the library is extensive.

Films on the platform at present include Ben Stiller and Eddy Murphy comedy Tower Heist, Toy Story 3 and all of the Harry Potter movies. These are all included as part of the subscription package.

In addition, Sky plans to bring other content to Now TV soon, with Sky Sports - including live channels - to be added in "the next few months", with a host of other stations to follow including Sky 1, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts and Sky Living.