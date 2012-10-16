  Harry Potter and the Sky Christmas Overload: All eight movies secured

Sky has secured the exclusive rights to show all eight Harry Potter movies this Christmas. A partnership with Warner Brothers means that the broadcaster will offer the entire franchise on its HD and SD movie channels, its mobile platforms and on demand.

The deal gives Sky a three-month window starting in November, meaning that no other TV or streaming service will be able to show any of the Harry Potter movies during that period. In addition, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 will be shown in 3D, being the only film to have been released in that format theatrically and on Blu-ray.

Now TV subscribers will also be able to stream all eight films from November on devices that currently carry the service, including YouView and Xbox 360.

"We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Warner Bros to deliver Sky Movies customers exclusive access to the entire Harry Potter collection, which will not be available on any other TV channel or streaming service this Christmas," said Ian Lewis, director of Sky Movies.

"To make it even better, Sky Movies customers can also enjoy the entire series of films on demand through their Sky+HD box, or watch them while they are on the move via their smartphone or mobile tablet."