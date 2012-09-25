Ryder Cup 2012 live streams added to Sky Sports iPad app

Fans of golf’s Ryder Cup and the UEFA Champions League will now be able to watch double the action on their iPad, thanks to an update to the Sky Sports app.

The update introduces the second split-screen experience, allowing golf and footie supporters to watch two lots of live feeds. iPad users will also be able to view news, receive updates and watch highlights without missing any of the live action.

The 2012 Ryder Cup Match Centre and UEFA Champions League Event Centre will both give users the option of choosing what action they want to watch – the former streaming multiple live feeds and the latter a choice of two from a maximum of eight games.

Existing Sky customers who subscribe to Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 2 can download the Sky Sports for iPad app free from the App Store.

Non-Sky customers can also purchase the app for £4.99 per month though this will provide access only to the various “Centres” including F1 “Race Control” and Barclays Premier League “Match Centre” rather than access to any of Sky’s actual sporting channels.