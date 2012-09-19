  Sky signs exclusive movie deal with Warner Bros, beating Netflix and Lovefilm

Sky has signed a deal with movie studio Warner Bros to be the first to show its new films exclusively across the broadcaster's multiple pay-TV services.

The deal includes Sky's satellite movie channels, including HD and 3D where available, the Sky Go service across a vast collection of devices, and the newly launched Now TV. It will enable the UK broadcaster and satellite TV service to show films such as The Dark Knight Rises, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Tim Burton's Dark Shadows six months after they ended their run at the cinemas and before any of its rivals.

It will also give Sky the rights to show forthcoming movies first, such as Superman reboot Man of Steel, and sequels 300: Rise of an Empire and The Hangover Part III.

Subscribers to one of Sky's many platforms will also get exclusive access to several back catalogue titles, including the Batman films, The Matrix and its sequels, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

It is unclear at present what will happen to the rights of The Hobbit trilogy of films, as Netflix had previously claimed that the first one would be coming to the rival platform exclusively first. As they fall under the Warner Bros studio umbrella, it's likely that Netflix's exclusivity announcement may have been premature.

Certainly, Warner Bros itself leaves little in doubt as to the deal it has struck: all first pay window titles will be going to Sky.

"We are pleased to extend our association with Sky in the UK and Ireland. In an increasingly competitive environment for high quality features, we have once again selected Sky as the best home for our films in the first pay window," said Jeffrey R Schlesinger, president of International television distribution.



"Sky Movies subscribers can look forward to seeing Warner Bros' new films created by some of Hollywood's most talented directors and stars on Sky's platform in more compelling and convenient ways."