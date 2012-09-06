  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Sky TV news

Sky+ updated with undelete function and Catch Up TV

Sky+ is receiving an update that will enable the recall of programmes that have been deleted accidentally.

The Undelete feature stores deleted programmes in a separate folder. Any programmes sitting in the deleted space can then be restored - or, if you’re sure you want to get rid of it, deleted permanently. The oldest items will be deleted automatically to free up memory space.

And it’s not the only new feature that comes with the update. Sky Anytime and Anytime+ will soon be available as On Demand, providing a wider choice of programmes from which to choose at any time.

Catch Up TV is also in the final stages of completion, which will enable Sky users to access shows televised in the past seven days from various Sky channels, ITV Player, Demand 5 and “shortly after launch” BBC iPlayer.

All these programmes will be able to be watched through the Sky+ HD box. A Store tab will also be added to the Sky Guide enabling access to a host of movies to rent.

Sky has said that the update will be rolled out in phases, but owners of the latest Sky+ HD box (DRX890 model) and the Sky+ HD 1TB box can expect to enjoy the new features first.

