  Sky to launch James Bond HD channel in October, Sky Go to get all 22 007 movies

Sky is to launch a dedicated high-definition movie channel to tie in with the release of the 23rd James Bond film, Skyfall, in October.

Running throughout the month, Sky Movies 007 HD will carry all 22 of the previous official movies, from Dr No to Quantum of Solace, as well as the two unofficial, non-EON flicks - the 1967 madcap version of Casino Royale (starring David Niven, Peter Sellers and Woody Allen) and Never Say Never Again, the remake of Thunderball with an aging Sean Connery returning to play Bond for the last time.

What's more, all of the movies official and otherwise will be available throughout October on Sky Go for iPad, iPhone, PC, Mac and select Android devices. Subscribers will be able to stream the films while mobile.

The broadcaster's new Now TV service will also be getting all of the Bond films, so subscribers to that service will be able to stream them, in HD, to their connected TVs or through a YouView box when it gets the application.

Sky Movies 007 HD will start with the first James Bond movie, Dr No, on 5 October. The much-anticipated Skyfall will hit UK cinemas on 26 October in the UK, 9 November in the US. Strangely, Serbians will get to see the film first, with the world premiere scheduled for 22 October in Belgrade.

