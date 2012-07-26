Sky Go, Sky+ app and Sky Anytime+ all getting new features, including iPad remote control

Sky has announced a swathe of major new features to a number of its services, television and app-related.

The first to get its update is Sky Go on mobile and smartphone. The broadcaster and TV service provider has added hours of catch-up kids content to the Anytime section of its application. It has signed deals with eight children's channels, which includes on-demand children's shows from Disney, Nickelodeon and the Cartoon Network.

Young boys' fave Ben 10 is part of the deal, as is a range of pre-school programming, such as Dora the Explorer and current Pocket-lint guilty pleasure Team Umizoomi.

Next month, Sky will introduce the children's channels to its live Sky Go offering too, which will bump up the number of channels accessible via the app to 32.

The Sky+ for iPad mobile app will also get a new feature later this summer. It will allow customers with a Sky+ or Sky+HD box to use their tablet device as a remote control, to pause and rewind shows. In addition, those with the HD boxes will be able to view their planner through the application too, and they will be able to add or delete shows without affecting the action on the TV screen.

It's not quite as impressive as View21's app, which will allow you to view shows recorded on the company's forthcoming Freeview+ HD box on an iPad or iPhone screen, but it's definitely getting there.

Finally, Channel 5's catch-up service is coming to Sky Anytime+. Demand 5 will join the BBC's iPlayer and ITV Player as part of the Sky service. And the content will also be able to be accessed via the main Sky Anytime+ menu too.

The Sky Go application is available now for iPad, iPhone and select Android devices. It is a free service for Sky Subscribers with the Entertainment Extra pack. It is also possible to subscribe to Sky Go without a Sky TV subscription, from £15 to £40 per month.

