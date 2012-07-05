Sky Sports for iPad app adds split-screen tech in time for British Grand Prix

Sky has added split-screen viewing to its Sky Sports for iPad application, to allow avid followers of Formula One to watch two different camera viewpoints at the same time.

Although it's not the "four-way split" teased to Pocket-lint at Sky's headquarters back in February, it does represent a new way to watch the action on a second screen or when mobile. Multiple feeds of each race will be offered - including live streams from the British Grand Prix this coming weekend - and you can choose any two of them to simultaneous play on the application.

Sky's F1 HD channel currently offers live footage of all manner of footage during a race, include the usual driver views and its own dedicated pit channel, so you can ensure you don't miss a single moment, on or off the track.

Other changes added to the Sky Sports for iPad app through the update include TV guide integration, with the ability to remote record shows or live action on any of the broadcaster's sports channels; and there's new bespoke pages for county and international cricket, with the option to select preferred teams in the favourites section.

The app is free to download, and free to view for Sky subscribers with a Sky Sports package. It's £4.99 per month for non-Sky subscribers or those who are, but don't have a Sky Sports subscription.

